Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Indiana State 58-48

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 9:52 pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State 58-48 on Monday night.

Krutwig was 7 of 11 from the field, and he also grabbed eight rebounds for Loyola (8-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jake LaRavia had 11 points for the Sycamores (4-7, 1-5). Tyreke Key added six rebounds.

The Ramblers leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

