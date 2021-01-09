On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 20

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:19 pm
< a min read
      
L.A. Rams 3 17 0 10 30
Seattle 0 10 3 7 20

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 40, 3:52.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 50, 10:29.

LAR_FG Gay 39, 7:51.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

LAR_Williams 42 interception return (Gay kick), 6:40.

Sea_Metcalf 51 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:43.

LAR_Akers 5 run (Gay kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 52, 13:45.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 36, 11:33.

LAR_Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:46.

Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28.

A_0.

___

        Read more Sports News news.
LAR Sea
First downs 16 11
Total Net Yards 333 278
Rushes-yards 43-164 25-136
Passing 169 142
Punt Returns 1-9 3-26
Kickoff Returns 2-62 3-109
Interceptions Ret. 1-42 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-25-0 11-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 5-32
Punts 7-45.3 8-55.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-60
Time of Possession 33:39 26:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 28-131, Brown 9-30, Goff 4-4, Wolford 1-2, Woods 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Carson 16-77, Wilson 4-50, Hyde 4-5, Dav.Moore 1-4.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 9-19-0-155, Wolford 3-6-0-29. Seattle, Wilson 11-27-1-174.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 4-78, Woods 4-48, Akers 2-45, Brown 1-9, Higbee 1-4. Seattle, Metcalf 5-96, Lockett 2-43, Swain 1-28, Carson 1-5, Dissly 1-1, Dav.Moore 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration