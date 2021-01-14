LA Galaxy sign former West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Former West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has signed with the LA Galaxy.

The MLS club announced the move Thursday.

Bond has made only seven appearances for West Brom, all in cup competitions, since signing in 2018. The 6-foot-5 Englishman began his pro career with Watford in 2010, and he went on loan to several clubs before signing with Reading in 2015.

After getting relatively little playing time for nearly every season of his club career in England, the 27-year-old Bond could take a prominent role immediately with the Galaxy. David Bingham, last season’s top goalkeeper, is not expected to return to compete with Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann for playing time.

The Galaxy are retooling their roster for new coach Greg Vanney, who was hired last week after seven successful seasons with Toronto FC.

Earlier this week, the Galaxy acquired defender Jorge Villafaña from Portland to begin the rebuild of its perpetually leaky defense. Bond’s arrival also should boost the defensive aptitude of the Galaxy, whose 46 goals allowed last season were the second-most among MLS’s 26 teams.

Bond will not occupy an international roster spot for the Galaxy because he holds a U.S. passport.

