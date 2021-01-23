La Salle 84, Richmond 78

LA SALLE (7-8)
Moore 0-4 2-2 2, Brickus 3-8 4-5 10, Kenney 5-6 5-6 17, Ray 4-7 2-3 11, Spencer 3-4 1-2 10, Kimbrough 5-5 2-3 12, Clark 4-8 1-1 10, Gill 3-5 0-0 7, Beatty 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 28-49 19-24 84.
RICHMOND (9-4)
Burton 3-6 8-8 16, Cayo 3-10 6-6 12, Golden 8-12 4-4 22, Francis 6-16 6-6 21, Gilyard 2-8 0-0 5, Gustavson 1-2 0-0 2, Grace 0-0 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 24-24 78.
Halftime_Richmond 40-39. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 9-17 (Spencer 3-4, Kenney 2-3, Beatty 1-1, Gill 1-1, Clark 1-2, Ray 1-2, Moore 0-1, Brickus 0-3), Richmond 8-25 (Francis 3-11, Golden 2-2, Burton 2-5, Gilyard 1-5, Cayo 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_La Salle 31 (Kimbrough 9), Richmond 25 (Burton 12). Assists_La Salle 12 (Kenney 4), Richmond 14 (Golden, Gilyard 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 20, Richmond 21.
