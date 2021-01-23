On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

La Salle 84, Richmond 78

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:47 pm
< a min read
      

LA SALLE (7-8)

Moore 0-4 2-2 2, Brickus 3-8 4-5 10, Kenney 5-6 5-6 17, Ray 4-7 2-3 11, Spencer 3-4 1-2 10, Kimbrough 5-5 2-3 12, Clark 4-8 1-1 10, Gill 3-5 0-0 7, Beatty 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 28-49 19-24 84.

RICHMOND (9-4)

Burton 3-6 8-8 16, Cayo 3-10 6-6 12, Golden 8-12 4-4 22, Francis 6-16 6-6 21, Gilyard 2-8 0-0 5, Gustavson 1-2 0-0 2, Grace 0-0 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 24-24 78.

Halftime_Richmond 40-39. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 9-17 (Spencer 3-4, Kenney 2-3, Beatty 1-1, Gill 1-1, Clark 1-2, Ray 1-2, Moore 0-1, Brickus 0-3), Richmond 8-25 (Francis 3-11, Golden 2-2, Burton 2-5, Gilyard 1-5, Cayo 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_La Salle 31 (Kimbrough 9), Richmond 25 (Burton 12). Assists_La Salle 12 (Kenney 4), Richmond 14 (Golden, Gilyard 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 20, Richmond 21.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth