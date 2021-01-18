On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
La Salle 90, Saint Joseph’s 83

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 6:07 pm
SAINT JOSEPH’S (1-10)

Funk 6-9 2-2 17, Bishop 3-9 0-0 7, Brown 2-4 2-2 6, Forrest 9-10 3-3 25, Hall 5-16 0-0 11, R.Moore 3-9 1-2 8, Tracey 2-2 0-2 4, Longpre 2-2 1-1 5, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 9-12 83.

LA SALLE (6-8)

Kimbrough 12-13 0-1 24, Beatty 3-6 0-1 6, Brickus 3-7 3-4 10, Ray 4-7 0-3 8, Spencer 3-5 0-0 9, Clark 3-7 0-0 7, Kenney 1-3 7-10 9, Gill 6-11 3-3 15, C.Moore 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-63 13-22 90.

Halftime_La Salle 48-42. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 10-23 (Forrest 4-5, Funk 3-5, R.Moore 1-3, Bishop 1-4, Hall 1-6), La Salle 5-12 (Spencer 3-4, Brickus 1-2, Clark 1-3, Kimbrough 0-1, Kenney 0-2). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 27 (Hall 7), La Salle 31 (Kimbrough 6). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 21 (Hall 11), La Salle 19 (Ray 5). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 16, La Salle 11.

