Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 75
Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 75

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:52 pm
LOYOLA (MD.) (0-1)

Aldama 4-12 3-6 11, Dike 5-8 5-9 15, Andrews 6-11 0-1 13, Bradsher 6-9 4-5 21, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-2 2, Faure 1-4 2-2 4, Ochiaka 0-2 3-4 3, Holcombe 0-0 0-2 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 17-31 75.

LAFAYETTE (4-1)

Hastings 0-1 0-0 0, O’Boyle 7-15 0-0 19, Quinn 3-5 0-0 6, Jaworski 9-15 2-2 25, Perry 3-8 0-0 7, Stephens 2-8 7-8 12, Jenkins 2-4 2-2 8, Good 0-0 0-0 0, Verbinskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 11-12 77.

Halftime_Lafayette 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 8-17 (Bradsher 5-7, Jackson 2-3, Andrews 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Aldama 0-3), Lafayette 14-31 (Jaworski 5-10, O’Boyle 5-10, Jenkins 2-4, Stephens 1-2, Perry 1-5). Fouled Out_O’Boyle. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 36 (Dike 8), Lafayette 29 (Perry 6). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 11 (Aldama, Dike, Andrews, Faure 2), Lafayette 21 (Perry 6). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 19, Lafayette 28.

