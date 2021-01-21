Lafayette looks to extend streak vs BU

Boston University (1-5, 1-5) vs. Lafayette (5-1, 5-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks for its sixth straight conference win against Boston University. Lafayette’s last Patriot League loss came against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 90-89 on Jan. 2. Boston University remains winless against Patriot League opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Neal Quinn have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Leopards scoring this season, although their production has dropped to 44 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Leopards have scored 81.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference foes.WONDERFUL WALTER: Walter Whyte has connected on 16 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Lafayette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 73.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Leopards have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Lafayette has 57 assists on 83 field goals (68.7 percent) across its past three outings while Boston University has assists on 25 of 59 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has scored 81.7 points per game this season, ranking the Leopards 27th nationally. The Boston University defense has allowed 79 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th).

