On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lampley leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 75-70

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston extended its win streak to 10 games, edging past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Zach Nutall had 18 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (13-5, 7-0 Southland Conference). Tristan Ikpe added 12 points.

Simeon Fryer scored a season-high 22 points for the Islanders (3-10, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Myles Smith added 16 points and six rebounds. De’Lazarus Keys had 11 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine