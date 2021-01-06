On Air: Panel Discussions
Lampley lifts Sam Houston State over SE Louisiana 70-52

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:48 pm
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston topped Southeastern Louisiana 70-52 on Wednesday night.

Zach Nutall had 17 points for Sam Houston (8-5, 2-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Bryce Monroe added 10 points.

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (2-8, 0-2). Nick Caldwell added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Joe Kasperzyk had six rebounds. Gus Okafor tied a career high with 10 rebounds plus five points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

