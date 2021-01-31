On Air: Federal News Network program
LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 8:08 pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 12 points with nine rebounds and his layup with 70 seconds left sent Indiana State past Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

LaRavia’s layup broke a tie at 57 and Bradley missed its last three shot attempts.

Tyreke Key added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (9-7, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned their fifth straight win.

Ville Tahvanainen had 17 points for the Braves (9-9, 3-6), who have now lost five straight. Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and Rienk Mast had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

