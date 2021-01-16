On Air: Motley Fool Money
Last-minute basket lifts Old Dominion over Rice

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:35 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Malik Curry scored 20 points and made a foul shot with 22 seconds remaining to give Old Dominion the lead for good en route to a 61-58 win over Rice on Saturday.

Xavier Green had 11 points for Old Dominion (8-4, 4-2 Conference USA), Austin Trice grabbed nine rebounds and Joe Reece had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Travis Evee had 14 points for the Owls (10-4, 4-2), Riley Abercrombie scored 12 and Cavit Ege Havsa had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

