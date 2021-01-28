On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Late points by Anei helps SMU turn aside Memphis 67-65

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Yor Anei scored four of his eight points in the last 3:21 — each time putting SMU back in the lead — and the Mustangs held off Memphis 67-65 on Thursday night.

Feron Hunt scored 17 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 15 for SMU (9-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Ethan Chargois added 13 points. Tyson Jolly had six rebounds.

Kendric Davis, the Mustangs leading scorer at 18 ppg, scored six on 2-of-13 shooting. He was 0-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Memphis trailed by 10 at halftime after scoring a season-low 23 points in the opening 20 minutes. But Boogie Ellis kicked off 21-4 surge with a 3-pointer that erased a 16-point SMU advantage and put the Tigers into a 59-58 lead seven minutes later.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Landers Nolley II had 19 points for the Tigers (9-6, 5-3). DeAndre Williams added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ellis scored nine and Alex Lomax had eight assists.

Memphis defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles