Lee scores 15 to carry Northern Illinois over Akron 67-65

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 7:00 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Justin Lee had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Darius Beane made a go-ahead jumper with six seconds left to help Northern Illinois beat Akron 67-65 on Tuesday.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (2-9, 1-5 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 10 points and Beane had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Ali Ali had 15 points for the Zips (4-3, 2-2). Bryan Trimble Jr. added 12 points and Loren Cristian Jackson had 10 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

