Lee scores 19; Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word 73-57

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 11:09 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Lee came off the bench to score 19 points and lift Houston Baptist to a 73-57 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Pedro Castro had 14 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (3-12, 2-5 Southland Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Brycen Long added 10 points.

Keaston Willis had 14 points for the Cardinals (6-7, 3-3). Brandon Swaby added 10 points. Des Balentine had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

