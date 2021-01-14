On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lefty Wood joins Giants on $3 million, one-year contract

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Wood, who turned 30 on Tuesday, can make an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for games in which he gets 10 or more outs: $125,000 each for 12 and 14, $250,000 apiece for 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24, and $500,000 each for 26, 28 and 30.

An All-Star in 2017, Wood went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts and seven relief appearances last year with NL West rival Los Angeles, striking out 15 in 12 2/3 innings. He earned $1,481,481 in prorated pay from a $4 million salary. He pitched two perfect innings in the Dodgers’ title-winning Game 6 World Series victory over Tampa Bay.

Wood is 53-44 with a 3.45 ERA in 138 starts and 50 relief appearances over eight seasons with Atlanta (2013-15), Los Angeles-NL (2015-18, 2020) and Cincinnati (2019).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration