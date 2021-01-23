Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 72

LEHIGH (2-5)
Li 0-2 0-0 0, Lynch 4-10 2-2 10, Betlow 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 6-10 1-2 14, M.Wilson 2-4 3-6 9, Fenton 4-7 4-5 14, Parolin 3-4 0-0 6, J.Wilson 6-14 2-4 15, Sinclair 2-3 1-2 5, Alamudun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 13-21 75.
HOLY CROSS (2-5)
Faw 5-11 3-5 14, Gates 10-17 3-5 23, Butler 5-8 1-1 11, Johnson 5-9 4-4 17, Montgomery 2-6 0-1 5, Wade 1-6 0-0 2, Humphrey 0-1 0-0 0, Martindale 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-16 72.
Halftime_Lehigh 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 6-14 (Fenton 2-4, M.Wilson 2-4, Taylor 1-1, J.Wilson 1-3, Betlow 0-1, Li 0-1), Holy Cross 5-15 (Johnson 3-5, Faw 1-2, Montgomery 1-2, Humphrey 0-1, Wade 0-5). Fouled Out_Faw. Rebounds_Lehigh 31 (Taylor 10), Holy Cross 26 (Gates 10). Assists_Lehigh 18 (Parolin 5), Holy Cross 15 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_Lehigh 16, Holy Cross 24.
