Sports News

Lehigh 82, Holy Cross 74

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 5:09 pm
LEHIGH (3-5)

Li 1-2 0-0 3, Lynch 5-8 0-0 10, Betlow 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor 6-9 3-4 16, M.Wilson 8-15 4-6 20, Parolin 2-4 2-2 6, J.Wilson 4-7 5-8 14, Sinclair 1-2 2-2 5, Fenton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 30-56 16-22 82.

HOLY CROSS (2-6)

Faw 4-11 1-2 9, Gates 9-15 9-11 27, Butler 4-15 4-4 13, Johnson 3-7 2-2 8, Montgomery 3-8 0-0 7, Wade 2-6 2-2 7, Humphrey 0-3 0-0 0, Martindale 1-3 0-0 3, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 18-21 74.

Halftime_Holy Cross 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 6-16 (J.Wilson 1-1, Fenton 1-2, Li 1-2, Sinclair 1-2, Betlow 1-3, Taylor 1-3, M.Wilson 0-3), Holy Cross 4-20 (Martindale 1-2, Montgomery 1-2, Wade 1-4, Butler 1-7, Faw 0-1, Humphrey 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Lehigh 37 (Taylor 11), Holy Cross 25 (Butler 7). Assists_Lehigh 15 (Sinclair 9), Holy Cross 8 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Lehigh 19, Holy Cross 21.

