Levi carries Texas Rio Grande Valley past Dixie State 82-49

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:47 pm
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi posted 12 points and eight assists as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Dixie State 82-49 on Friday night.

The game marked the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Sean Rhea had 16 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-3). Uche Dibiamaka added 15 points. Chris Freeman had 11 points. Jeff Otchere had six blocks.

The Vaqueros forced a season-high 29 turnovers.

Cameron Gooden had 13 points for the Trailblazers (4-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

