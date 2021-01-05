On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis registered 19 points as James Madison defeated Florida Atlantic 79-70 on Tuesday.

Justin Amadi had 17 points for James Madison (4-4). Julien Wooden added 12 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.

Jailyn Ingram had 20 points for the Owls (5-4). Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Michael Forrest had 10 points.

___

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill