Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lewis scores 28 to carry James Madison over Chowan 100-76

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 7:44 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 28 points, shooting 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc as James Madison defeated Chowan 100-76 on Sunday.

The game was a makeup, coming together in less than 48 hours after James Madison’s scheduled foe, UNC Asheville, was forced to pause games due to coronavirus issues.

Lewis made 10 of 12 shots. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (5-4). Vado Morse added 10 points. Jayvis Harvey had six rebounds.

Jonathan McFall had 20 points for the Division II Hawks. Elijah Hill added 14 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill