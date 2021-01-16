Liberty 68, Stetson 58

LIBERTY (12-5)
Preston 3-6 2-2 8, Rode 5-7 0-1 11, McGhee 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 4-8 3-4 12, Cuffee 5-11 0-0 11, McDowell 4-7 0-0 11, Dobbs 2-4 0-0 5, S.Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Abii 1-4 0-0 2, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 5-7 68.
STETSON (4-6)
Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Johnston 1-8 2-2 5, Jones 3-19 0-0 7, Perry 8-18 0-1 20, Swenson 3-5 0-0 7, Panzo 3-6 0-0 8, Valdez 2-5 1-2 5, Lamar 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-67 3-5 58.
Halftime_Liberty 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-21 (McDowell 3-6, Rode 1-1, Dobbs 1-2, Parker 1-4, Cuffee 1-6, McGhee 0-2), Stetson 9-27 (Perry 4-6, Panzo 2-4, Swenson 1-1, Jones 1-6, Johnston 1-7, Lamar 0-1, Smith 0-1, Valdez 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 38 (McGhee 11), Stetson 29 (Perry 8). Assists_Liberty 17 (Parker 4), Stetson 11 (Swenson 5). Total Fouls_Liberty 9, Stetson 8. A_50 (5,000).
