On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Liberty 68, Stetson 58

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:34 pm
< a min read
      

LIBERTY (12-5)

Preston 3-6 2-2 8, Rode 5-7 0-1 11, McGhee 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 4-8 3-4 12, Cuffee 5-11 0-0 11, McDowell 4-7 0-0 11, Dobbs 2-4 0-0 5, S.Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Abii 1-4 0-0 2, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 5-7 68.

STETSON (4-6)

Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Johnston 1-8 2-2 5, Jones 3-19 0-0 7, Perry 8-18 0-1 20, Swenson 3-5 0-0 7, Panzo 3-6 0-0 8, Valdez 2-5 1-2 5, Lamar 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-67 3-5 58.

Halftime_Liberty 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-21 (McDowell 3-6, Rode 1-1, Dobbs 1-2, Parker 1-4, Cuffee 1-6, McGhee 0-2), Stetson 9-27 (Perry 4-6, Panzo 2-4, Swenson 1-1, Jones 1-6, Johnston 1-7, Lamar 0-1, Smith 0-1, Valdez 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 38 (McGhee 11), Stetson 29 (Perry 8). Assists_Liberty 17 (Parker 4), Stetson 11 (Swenson 5). Total Fouls_Liberty 9, Stetson 8. A_50 (5,000).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration