Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 63

KENNESAW ST. (3-8)
Peterson 2-3 0-0 4, Burden 0-1 0-0 0, Rodgers 11-22 5-5 31, Stroud 1-9 0-0 3, Youngblood 4-17 1-1 9, Jennings 5-8 0-0 11, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, LaRue 1-2 0-0 2, G.Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-6 63.
LIBERTY (10-4)
Preston 7-11 3-6 17, Rode 1-6 2-2 4, McGhee 2-8 4-4 10, Parker 3-8 7-11 13, Cuffee 0-3 3-4 3, McDowell 3-4 0-0 7, Dobbs 2-3 0-0 4, S.Robinson 2-2 3-3 8, Jackson 1-2 1-1 3, Abii 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 23-31 69.
Halftime_Liberty 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 7-23 (Rodgers 4-8, Springs 1-1, Jennings 1-3, Stroud 1-3, Burden 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Youngblood 0-6), Liberty 4-14 (McGhee 2-6, McDowell 1-1, S.Robinson 1-1, Abii 0-1, Cuffee 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Preston 0-1, Rode 0-1). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 35 (Peterson, Stroud 8), Liberty 31 (McGhee 7). Assists_Kennesaw St. 9 (Youngblood 4), Liberty 9 (Parker 3). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 21, Liberty 12. A_250 (4,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments