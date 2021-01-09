Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 47

KENNESAW ST. (3-9)
Peterson 1-1 0-0 2, Burden 0-5 0-0 0, Rodgers 4-16 2-2 12, Stroud 1-5 0-1 2, Youngblood 4-8 5-5 16, Jennings 1-3 0-0 2, Springs 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 0-0 1-2 1, LaRue 0-3 1-2 1, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, G.Robinson 0-0 2-5 2, Quartlebaum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-47 12-19 47.
LIBERTY (11-4)
Preston 4-4 3-4 11, Rode 1-6 0-0 3, McGhee 5-12 0-0 12, Parker 5-9 0-0 10, Cuffee 3-7 0-0 7, McDowell 3-4 0-0 8, Dobbs 1-4 2-2 4, Jackson 3-4 1-1 8, S.Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Abii 2-4 0-0 5, Warfield 1-2 0-0 2, Price 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Maide 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 8-9 76.
Halftime_Liberty 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 5-16 (Youngblood 3-7, Rodgers 2-6, Burden 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-1), Liberty 8-19 (McDowell 2-3, McGhee 2-5, Abii 1-1, Cuffee 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Rode 1-3, Dobbs 0-1, Price 0-1, S.Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 27 (Stroud, Springs, LaRue 5), Liberty 32 (McDowell 6). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Youngblood 3), Liberty 15 (Rode 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 13, Liberty 20. A_250 (4,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments