On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 47

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:23 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW ST. (3-9)

Peterson 1-1 0-0 2, Burden 0-5 0-0 0, Rodgers 4-16 2-2 12, Stroud 1-5 0-1 2, Youngblood 4-8 5-5 16, Jennings 1-3 0-0 2, Springs 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 0-0 1-2 1, LaRue 0-3 1-2 1, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, G.Robinson 0-0 2-5 2, Quartlebaum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-47 12-19 47.

LIBERTY (11-4)

Preston 4-4 3-4 11, Rode 1-6 0-0 3, McGhee 5-12 0-0 12, Parker 5-9 0-0 10, Cuffee 3-7 0-0 7, McDowell 3-4 0-0 8, Dobbs 1-4 2-2 4, Jackson 3-4 1-1 8, S.Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Abii 2-4 0-0 5, Warfield 1-2 0-0 2, Price 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Maide 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 8-9 76.

Halftime_Liberty 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 5-16 (Youngblood 3-7, Rodgers 2-6, Burden 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-1), Liberty 8-19 (McDowell 2-3, McGhee 2-5, Abii 1-1, Cuffee 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Rode 1-3, Dobbs 0-1, Price 0-1, S.Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 27 (Stroud, Springs, LaRue 5), Liberty 32 (McDowell 6). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Youngblood 3), Liberty 15 (Rode 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 13, Liberty 20. A_250 (4,000).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration