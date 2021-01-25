On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Likayi lifts New Mexico State over Western New Mexico 70-41

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Wilfried Likayi had 20 points as New Mexico State routed Western New Mexico 70-41 on Monday.

Evan Gilyard II had 12 points for New Mexico State (3-1). Gerald Doakes added 11 points and William McNair had eight rebounds.

Breion Powell had nine points for the Mustangs.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers