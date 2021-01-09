On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Lipscomb 65, Bellarmine 58

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:35 pm
LIPSCOMB (8-6)

Asadullah 9-18 1-4 19, Ferguson 2-5 3-4 7, Johnson 4-12 4-4 14, G.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Wolfe 1-2 0-0 3, Hazen 2-2 4-5 8, Miller 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 22-49 14-19 65.

BELLARMINE (3-5)

Claycomb 1-4 2-2 4, Thelen 0-0 0-0 0, Bradshaw 2-6 7-8 12, Fleming 3-11 2-2 9, Penn 6-19 4-7 16, Betz 2-4 0-0 5, Devault 4-6 0-0 9, Pfriem 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-51 15-19 58.

Halftime_Lipscomb 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 7-19 (Miller 2-3, Johnson 2-6, G.Jones 2-7, Wolfe 1-2, Ferguson 0-1), Bellarmine 5-15 (Betz 1-1, Pfriem 1-1, Devault 1-2, Bradshaw 1-3, Fleming 1-6, Claycomb 0-1, Penn 0-1). Fouled Out_Betz. Rebounds_Lipscomb 30 (Asadullah 11), Bellarmine 27 (Penn 7). Assists_Lipscomb 12 (Asadullah 4), Bellarmine 6 (Bradshaw 4). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 14, Bellarmine 20. A_749 (2,196).

