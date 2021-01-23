Lipscomb 71, Florida Gulf Coast 56

FLORIDA GULF COAST (6-5)
Abaev 1-7 0-0 2, Rivers 0-5 0-0 0, Catto 6-20 0-0 15, Largie 9-13 2-2 22, Warren 6-14 1-2 13, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, F.Miller 2-7 0-0 4, Rosa 0-3 0-0 0, Rainwater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-73 3-4 56.
LIPSCOMB (10-8)
Asadullah 3-6 1-4 7, Ferguson 6-12 1-2 15, Johnson 2-5 8-8 13, G.Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Wolfe 2-3 1-2 6, Hazen 4-9 11-14 20, Pruitt 4-4 0-2 9, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Murr 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-46 23-34 71.
Halftime_Lipscomb 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 5-33 (Catto 3-10, Largie 2-4, Anderson 0-3, F.Miller 0-3, Rosa 0-3, Rivers 0-4, Warren 0-6), Lipscomb 6-15 (Ferguson 2-2, Pruitt 1-1, Hazen 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Wolfe 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Murr 0-1, G.Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_F.Miller. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 33 (Abaev, Anderson 8), Lipscomb 38 (Asadullah 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 6 (Abaev, Largie 2), Lipscomb 11 (Asadullah 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 22, Lipscomb 13.
