Lipscomb 77, Bellarmine 72

LIPSCOMB (7-6)
Asadullah 3-8 1-2 7, Ferguson 6-11 1-1 16, Johnson 7-11 2-3 20, G.Jones 4-8 7-9 19, Wolfe 1-2 3-3 5, Hazen 3-4 3-4 10, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Cary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 17-22 77.
BELLARMINE (3-4)
Claycomb 6-13 3-3 16, Thelen 0-2 1-2 1, Bradshaw 6-12 1-3 14, Fleming 2-7 2-2 8, Penn 4-9 0-1 9, Devault 5-10 0-0 13, Betz 3-5 0-0 7, Pfriem 1-1 0-0 2, Wieland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 7-11 72.
Halftime_Lipscomb 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 12-23 (Johnson 4-6, G.Jones 4-8, Ferguson 3-6, Hazen 1-1, Miller 0-1, Wolfe 0-1), Bellarmine 9-24 (Devault 3-6, Fleming 2-5, Bradshaw 1-1, Penn 1-2, Betz 1-3, Claycomb 1-6, Thelen 0-1). Rebounds_Lipscomb 26 (Asadullah 8), Bellarmine 31 (Bradshaw 9). Assists_Lipscomb 10 (Ferguson, Johnson, Wolfe 3), Bellarmine 17 (Claycomb 5). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 11, Bellarmine 16. A_1,056 (2,196).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments