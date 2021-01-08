Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lipscomb 77, Bellarmine 72

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

LIPSCOMB (7-6)

Asadullah 3-8 1-2 7, Ferguson 6-11 1-1 16, Johnson 7-11 2-3 20, G.Jones 4-8 7-9 19, Wolfe 1-2 3-3 5, Hazen 3-4 3-4 10, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Cary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 17-22 77.

BELLARMINE (3-4)

Claycomb 6-13 3-3 16, Thelen 0-2 1-2 1, Bradshaw 6-12 1-3 14, Fleming 2-7 2-2 8, Penn 4-9 0-1 9, Devault 5-10 0-0 13, Betz 3-5 0-0 7, Pfriem 1-1 0-0 2, Wieland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 7-11 72.

Halftime_Lipscomb 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 12-23 (Johnson 4-6, G.Jones 4-8, Ferguson 3-6, Hazen 1-1, Miller 0-1, Wolfe 0-1), Bellarmine 9-24 (Devault 3-6, Fleming 2-5, Bradshaw 1-1, Penn 1-2, Betz 1-3, Claycomb 1-6, Thelen 0-1). Rebounds_Lipscomb 26 (Asadullah 8), Bellarmine 31 (Bradshaw 9). Assists_Lipscomb 10 (Ferguson, Johnson, Wolfe 3), Bellarmine 17 (Claycomb 5). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 11, Bellarmine 16. A_1,056 (2,196).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires