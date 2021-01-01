Lipscomb 77, Liberty 70

LIBERTY (8-4)
Preston 5-9 2-3 12, Rode 2-5 0-0 4, McGhee 6-15 2-2 16, Parker 4-9 4-4 12, Cuffee 4-11 0-0 10, McDowell 2-5 1-1 7, Robinson 1-4 2-2 4, Abii 1-4 0-0 2, Dobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-64 11-12 70.
LIPSCOMB (6-5)
Hazen 2-2 4-9 8, Asadullah 11-14 2-3 24, Cary 1-3 0-0 3, Ferguson 3-11 4-5 10, Johnson 5-11 6-8 17, G.Jones 4-11 2-2 13, Wolfe 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 18-27 77.
Halftime_Lipscomb 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-29 (McDowell 2-3, Cuffee 2-7, McGhee 2-9, Jackson 1-2, Abii 0-2, Parker 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Rode 0-2), Lipscomb 5-17 (G.Jones 3-8, Cary 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Miller 0-1, Ferguson 0-4). Fouled Out_Rode. Rebounds_Liberty 34 (Preston 11), Lipscomb 36 (Hazen 10). Assists_Liberty 13 (McGhee 4), Lipscomb 10 (Asadullah, Ferguson, G.Jones, Wolfe 2). Total Fouls_Liberty 21, Lipscomb 13. A_820 (5,028).
