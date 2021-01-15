Trending:
Lipscomb 84, North Florida 72

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:43 pm
NORTH FLORIDA (3-10)

Aybar 1-3 2-2 5, Endicott 7-8 0-0 15, Hendricksen 2-11 4-5 9, Adedoyin 5-7 2-2 15, Placer 3-10 1-2 8, Burkhardt 2-6 0-0 5, Parker 3-5 0-0 6, Crews 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 26-57 9-11 72.

LIPSCOMB (9-6)

Asadullah 5-10 4-5 14, Ferguson 8-11 3-4 21, Johnson 1-2 4-5 6, G.Jones 5-15 2-2 15, Wolfe 2-5 5-6 9, Hazen 5-6 6-7 17, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-1 0-0 2, Cary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 24-29 84.

Halftime_Lipscomb 36-30. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 11-33 (Adedoyin 3-4, Crews 3-6, Endicott 1-2, Aybar 1-3, Burkhardt 1-4, Placer 1-5, Hendricksen 1-9), Lipscomb 6-20 (G.Jones 3-11, Ferguson 2-2, Hazen 1-1, Cary 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Wolfe 0-3). Fouled Out_Aybar. Rebounds_North Florida 23 (Hendricksen 7), Lipscomb 32 (Ferguson 8). Assists_North Florida 13 (Placer 5), Lipscomb 12 (Asadullah 4). Total Fouls_North Florida 22, Lipscomb 12. A_759 (5,028).

