Lipscomb looks for home win vs FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (5-4, 0-2) vs. Lipscomb (9-7, 4-2)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its fourth straight win over Florida Gulf Coast at Allen Arena. The last victory for the Eagles at Lipscomb was an 88-83 win on Jan. 18, 2018.

STEPPING UP: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while Romeao Ferguson has put up 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Eagles, Caleb Catto has averaged 14.8 points and four rebounds while Cyrus Largie has put up 11.3 points and six rebounds.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 43.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Florida Gulf Coast’s Abaev has attempted five 3-pointers and has connected on 20 percent of them.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Lipscomb has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three games while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Bisons have averaged 18.9 free throws per game this season, including 22.2 per game against conference foes.

