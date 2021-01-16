On Air: Motley Fool Money
Lipscomb looks for home win vs N. Fla.

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

North Florida (3-10, 1-2) vs. Lipscomb (9-6, 4-1)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its fifth straight win over North Florida at Allen Arena. The last victory for the Ospreys at Lipscomb was a 91-85 win on March 2, 2017.

STEPPING UP: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Romeao Ferguson has put up 12.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Ospreys, Jose Placer has averaged 13.2 points and four assists while Emmanuel Adedoyin has put up 10.2 points and 4.3 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bisons have given up just 67.6 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents so far, an improvement from the 75.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Placer has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Lipscomb is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bisons are 4-6 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams. The Ospreys have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

