Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lipscomb looks to sweep Bellarmine

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Lipscomb (7-6, 2-1) vs. Bellarmine (3-4, 0-1)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb goes for the season sweep over Bellarmine after winning the previous matchup in Louisville. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Bisons outshot Bellarmine from the field 52.2 percent to 46.7 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to a 77-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming have combined to score 41 percent of all Knights points this season, though that number has fallen to 32 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Bradshaw has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bisons. Bellarmine has an assist on 59 of 99 field goals (59.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 24 of 67 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Bellarmine has held opposing teams to 64.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Knights have allowed just 51.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission