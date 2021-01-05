On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Littleson carries Toledo over Kent State 84-82

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson scored a season-high 26 points and Marreon Jackson added 22 points as Toledo narrowly beat Kent State 84-82 on Tuesday.

Jackson tied it at 82 on a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left and on Toledo’s following possession, Ryan Rollins drove it from the right wing for a go-ahead layup at 17.3.

Rollins had 13 points and six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Setric Millner Jr. added 10 points. Littleson hit 9 of 11 shots, including 8 of 10 from deep.

Danny Pippen scored a career-high 34 points plus 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-2). Mike Nuga added 18 points. Justyn Hamilton had 11 rebounds.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year