LIU 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (1-5)

Flagg 5-9 1-1 11, Thompson 5-15 3-3 14, Dixon-Conover 4-10 0-1 9, Land 4-7 1-2 11, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Giles 8-11 0-0 19, Harrison 2-2 2-2 7, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 7-9 75.

LIU (2-1)

Flowers 8-15 4-6 21, Penn 4-9 3-7 11, Cotton 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson 4-11 3-4 15, Rivera 2-8 0-0 6, Wood 7-11 0-0 14, Ballantyne 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 30-69 10-17 78.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 39-38. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 8-19 (Giles 3-5, Land 2-4, Harrison 1-1, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Ruggery 0-1), LIU 8-35 (Jackson 4-9, Rivera 2-8, Flowers 1-7, Cotton 1-8, Davis 0-1, Penn 0-1, Wood 0-1). Fouled Out_Flagg. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 37 (Thompson 14), LIU 34 (Penn 11). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 21 (Dixon-Conover 6), LIU 21 (Flowers, Jackson, Wood 4). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 19, LIU 16.

