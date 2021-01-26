Trending:
Lomax scores 14 to lead Memphis past SMU 76-72

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:49 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Lomax came off the bench to score 14 points and lead Memphis to a 76-72 win over SMU on Tuesday night.

D.J. Jeffries had 12 points for Memphis (9-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II added 12 points. Moussa Cisse had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Tyson Jolly had 15 points for the Mustangs (8-3, 4-3). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 13 points. Feron Hunt had 10 points.

Kendric Davis, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup led the Mustangs, had eight points on 4-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

