Long Beach St. 82, Cal St.-Fullerton 80

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:28 pm
LONG BEACH ST. (3-3)

Hampton 4-10 7-12 16, Irish 7-10 2-2 16, Hunter 6-13 1-4 15, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 6-9 4-6 20, Knight 2-5 0-0 5, Rhoden 3-3 0-1 7, Rene 0-1 0-0 0, Yan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-25 82.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (1-3)

Hall 4-11 2-4 10, Lee 5-8 0-0 10, D.Maddox 1-3 0-0 3, T.Maddox 7-16 3-4 18, Wrightsell 3-5 7-7 14, Harris 0-3 4-7 4, Spivey 3-6 2-2 11, San Antonio 3-7 0-0 6, Wang 2-5 0-0 4, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 18-24 80.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 51-36. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 10-18 (Washington 4-4, Hunter 2-6, Rhoden 1-1, Hampton 1-2, Jones 1-2, Knight 1-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 6-23 (Spivey 3-6, D.Maddox 1-2, Wrightsell 1-2, T.Maddox 1-6, Hall 0-2, San Antonio 0-2, Harris 0-3). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 36 (Hampton, Hunter 7), Cal St.-Fullerton 33 (Hall 9). Assists_Long Beach St. 10 (Irish, Hunter 3), Cal St.-Fullerton 16 (Hall 5). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 20, Cal St.-Fullerton 22.

