Long Beach St. tops Cal St.-Fullerton 82-80

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 12:20 am
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Washington had 20 points as Long Beach State edged past Cal State Fullerton 82-80 on Friday.

Washington also had eight turnovers but only one assist.

Trever Irish had 16 points and three assists for Long Beach State (3-3, 2-1 Big West Conference). Joe Hampton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chance Hunter had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 18 points for the Titans (1-3, 0-3). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 14 points. Landis Spivey had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

