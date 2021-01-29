On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Longwood 49, Presbyterian 45

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

LONGWOOD (6-13)

Granlund 3-6 0-0 7, Watson 3-3 1-4 7, Wilson 1-3 1-1 3, Munoz 0-10 0-1 0, Wade 4-10 4-6 13, Bligen 3-7 1-2 9, J.Hill 2-7 2-4 6, Nkereuwem 1-3 2-2 4, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 11-20 49.

PRESBYTERIAN (4-9)

W.Hill 1-3 0-0 2, McCormack 4-11 0-0 10, Harrison 7-14 1-2 19, Reddish 2-5 0-0 5, Younger 3-5 0-0 9, Le Gregam 0-1 0-0 0, Thrash 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-0 0-2 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-41 1-4 45.

Halftime_Longwood 23-15. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 4-19 (Bligen 2-3, Granlund 1-3, Wade 1-5, J.Hill 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Munoz 0-6), Presbyterian 10-24 (Harrison 4-8, Younger 3-5, McCormack 2-6, Reddish 1-1, Stewart 0-1, Thrash 0-1, W.Hill 0-2). Rebounds_Longwood 30 (Watson 6), Presbyterian 30 (W.Hill 7). Assists_Longwood 9 (J.Hill 4), Presbyterian 12 (Reddish 4). Total Fouls_Longwood 10, Presbyterian 18. A_6 (2,300).

