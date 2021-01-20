Longwood 67, High Point 54

HIGH POINT (3-8)
Elmore 4-6 6-8 14, Izunabor 0-3 2-2 2, Flowers 4-7 0-0 9, Randleman 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 7-15 3-5 21, Slay 2-6 0-0 5, Sanchez 1-1 1-3 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 12-18 54.
LONGWOOD (5-13)
Granlund 3-6 0-0 9, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Munoz 5-10 0-0 14, Wade 2-8 1-2 6, Hill 8-11 1-1 20, Bligen 4-6 2-3 10, Nkereuwem 1-3 0-1 2, Lliteras 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 4-7 67.
Halftime_Longwood 33-32. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-16 (Wright 4-8, Flowers 1-3, Slay 1-4, Randleman 0-1), Longwood 11-21 (Munoz 4-7, Granlund 3-4, Hill 3-4, Wade 1-3, Lliteras 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_High Point 21 (Elmore 6), Longwood 22 (Hill 8). Assists_High Point 11 (Randleman, Wright, Slay 3), Longwood 12 (Munoz, Hill 3). Total Fouls_High Point 13, Longwood 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments