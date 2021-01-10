On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Longwood 78, Campbell 69

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

CAMPBELL (6-7)

Lusane 4-7 0-0 8, Clemons 3-4 0-1 7, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Whitfield 7-11 6-6 23, Henderson 7-14 2-2 17, Stajcic 4-8 1-2 10, Mokseckas 1-2 0-0 2, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 9-11 69.

LONGWOOD (3-11)

Granlund 1-5 2-2 5, Watson 2-3 0-2 4, Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Munoz 5-12 4-4 16, Wade 8-10 1-2 22, Hill 6-9 1-2 14, Bligen 1-4 2-2 4, Nkereuwem 4-4 3-4 11, Lliteras 0-1 0-0 0, Stefanovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 15-20 78.

Halftime_Campbell 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-20 (Whitfield 3-7, Clemons 1-2, Stajcic 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Mokseckas 0-1, Thompson 0-4), Longwood 9-22 (Wade 5-7, Munoz 2-6, Hill 1-2, Granlund 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Bligen 0-2). Rebounds_Campbell 19 (Stajcic 7), Longwood 27 (Granlund 5). Assists_Campbell 10 (Whitfield 3), Longwood 10 (Munoz 6). Total Fouls_Campbell 18, Longwood 14.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration