Longwood 78, Campbell 69

CAMPBELL (6-7)
Lusane 4-7 0-0 8, Clemons 3-4 0-1 7, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Whitfield 7-11 6-6 23, Henderson 7-14 2-2 17, Stajcic 4-8 1-2 10, Mokseckas 1-2 0-0 2, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 9-11 69.
LONGWOOD (3-11)
Granlund 1-5 2-2 5, Watson 2-3 0-2 4, Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Munoz 5-12 4-4 16, Wade 8-10 1-2 22, Hill 6-9 1-2 14, Bligen 1-4 2-2 4, Nkereuwem 4-4 3-4 11, Lliteras 0-1 0-0 0, Stefanovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 15-20 78.
Halftime_Campbell 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-20 (Whitfield 3-7, Clemons 1-2, Stajcic 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Mokseckas 0-1, Thompson 0-4), Longwood 9-22 (Wade 5-7, Munoz 2-6, Hill 1-2, Granlund 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Bligen 0-2). Rebounds_Campbell 19 (Stajcic 7), Longwood 27 (Granlund 5). Assists_Campbell 10 (Whitfield 3), Longwood 10 (Munoz 6). Total Fouls_Campbell 18, Longwood 14.
