Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Los Angeles faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Indiana Pacers (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Indiana as winners of three games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 27-9 at home. The Clippers shot 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Indiana went 28-19 in Eastern Conference action and 20-17 on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.5 last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Lou Williams: out (hip), Patrick Beverley: out (personal).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), Brian Bowen II: day to day (groin), Goga Bitadze: day to day (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration