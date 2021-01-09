On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Los Angeles plays Chicago for out-of-conference game

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Chicago Bulls (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-4, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall with a 27-9 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 109.9 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

Chicago went 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 109.9 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

