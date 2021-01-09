On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Los Angeles takes on Houston, seeks 5th straight road win

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles Lakers (7-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Lakers take on Houston.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and 24-12 at home a season ago. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.8 last season.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers gave up 107.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Christian Wood: day to day (knee), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (right adductor), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

