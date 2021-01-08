On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Louisiana downs UALR 66-64 despite light malfunction at end

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:04 pm
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Theo Akwuba scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and Louisiana survived a near blackout and a missed 3-pointer at the horn to beat Arkansas-Little Rock 66-64 Friday night.

Down by two with 5.2 seconds left and the Trojans preparing for a shot, the main lights in Louisiana’s Cajundome went out to leave only dimmed red lights to illuminate the floor.

The reduced lighting; however, lasted just two seconds and the officials never stopped play. Full lighting returned, at which point 6-foot-10 forward Ruot Monyyong ended up with the ball, and launched a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Monyyong entered the game with just one 3 attempt all season. He finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Cedric Russell’s two free throws with 69 seconds left gave Louisiana (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good.

With the win, Louisiana head coach Bobby Marlin notched his 111th win in conference moving him into a third-place tie with former UAB coach Gene Bartow.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

