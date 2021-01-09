Louisiana Tech 63, W. Kentucky 58

LOUISIANA TECH (9-4)
Lofton 3-7 0-0 6, Archibald 5-8 2-2 14, Ledoux 2-8 2-2 6, Pemberton 4-5 0-0 9, Co.Williams 2-7 2-2 6, Gordon 5-7 1-4 11, Crawford 3-6 2-3 8, Christon 1-3 0-0 3, Bass 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-13 63.
W. KENTUCKY (9-4)
Ca.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Bassey 6-11 0-0 14, Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Hollingsworth 3-14 7-7 16, McKnight 1-4 3-4 5, Rawls 2-6 2-2 6, Frampton 1-7 0-0 3, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 12-13 58.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 4-12 (Archibald 2-3, Christon 1-2, Pemberton 1-2, Co.Williams 0-1, Ledoux 0-4), W. Kentucky 8-21 (Hollingsworth 3-5, Bassey 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Ca.Williams 1-2, Frampton 1-7, Rawls 0-2). Fouled Out_Rawls. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 28 (Co.Williams 6), W. Kentucky 31 (Bassey 13). Assists_Louisiana Tech 15 (Archibald, Co.Williams, Crawford 4), W. Kentucky 12 (McKnight 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 14, W. Kentucky 15. A_1,123 (7,326).
