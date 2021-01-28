On Air: Ask the CIO
Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 63

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:23 pm
LOUISIANA TECH (13-5)

Crawford 4-14 0-0 10, Lofton 5-6 0-0 10, Archibald 3-9 0-0 7, Pemberton 3-8 2-2 10, Williams 5-7 5-5 15, Christon 1-4 0-0 2, Ledoux 4-8 0-0 9, Armstead 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 4-5 0-0 8, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Elder 0-0 0-0 0, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 7-7 76.

SOUTHERN MISS. (7-9)

Pinckney 6-9 3-4 15, Stevenson 6-15 3-4 15, Draine 0-6 0-0 0, Hardy 7-14 0-0 15, Pierre 2-7 0-0 6, Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Konontsuk 1-2 0-0 2, Morman 0-1 1-2 1, Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Armstrong 1-1 0-0 3, Jaakson 0-0 2-2 2, Weatherspoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-14 63.

Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 7-24 (Crawford 2-6, Pemberton 2-6, Armstead 1-3, Ledoux 1-3, Archibald 1-4, Christon 0-1, Williams 0-1), Southern Miss. 4-15 (Pierre 2-4, Armstrong 1-1, Hardy 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Konontsuk 0-1, Malone 0-1, Pinckney 0-1, Draine 0-2). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 39 (Crawford 8), Southern Miss. 31 (Stevenson 5). Assists_Louisiana Tech 14 (Williams 4), Southern Miss. 11 (Stevenson 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 17, Southern Miss. 9. A_1,200 (8,095).

