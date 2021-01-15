On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 66

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

UTSA (5-7)

Germany 1-6 0-1 2, Czumbel 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 12-23 1-2 25, Wallace 5-16 6-6 18, Parrish 0-1 2-2 2, Ivy-Curry 4-7 0-0 9, Alley 3-5 0-0 8, Barisic 1-7 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 9-11 66.

LOUISIANA TECH (10-4)

Crawford 3-12 3-5 11, Lofton 2-7 0-0 4, Archibald 6-10 6-6 19, Pemberton 3-6 11-12 18, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Christon 2-4 0-0 5, Gordon 6-8 2-2 14, Armstead 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 24-27 77.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 5-27 (Alley 2-3, Wallace 2-10, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Barisic 0-2, Czumbel 0-3, Jackson 0-6), Louisiana Tech 5-18 (Crawford 2-7, Christon 1-1, Archibald 1-3, Pemberton 1-4, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_UTSA 30 (Wallace 9), Louisiana Tech 44 (Gordon 12). Assists_UTSA 12 (Wallace 4), Louisiana Tech 12 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_UTSA 20, Louisiana Tech 10. A_1,200 (8,000).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration