Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 66

UTSA (5-7)
Germany 1-6 0-1 2, Czumbel 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 12-23 1-2 25, Wallace 5-16 6-6 18, Parrish 0-1 2-2 2, Ivy-Curry 4-7 0-0 9, Alley 3-5 0-0 8, Barisic 1-7 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 9-11 66.
LOUISIANA TECH (10-4)
Crawford 3-12 3-5 11, Lofton 2-7 0-0 4, Archibald 6-10 6-6 19, Pemberton 3-6 11-12 18, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Christon 2-4 0-0 5, Gordon 6-8 2-2 14, Armstead 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 24-27 77.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 5-27 (Alley 2-3, Wallace 2-10, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Barisic 0-2, Czumbel 0-3, Jackson 0-6), Louisiana Tech 5-18 (Crawford 2-7, Christon 1-1, Archibald 1-3, Pemberton 1-4, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_UTSA 30 (Wallace 9), Louisiana Tech 44 (Gordon 12). Assists_UTSA 12 (Wallace 4), Louisiana Tech 12 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_UTSA 20, Louisiana Tech 10. A_1,200 (8,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments