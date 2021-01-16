Louisiana Tech 82, UTSA 66

UTSA (5-8)
Germany 3-8 1-2 7, Czumbel 2-5 0-0 6, Jackson 4-17 4-4 14, Wallace 7-23 4-4 22, Parrish 2-2 1-2 5, Ivy-Curry 3-4 1-1 9, Alley 1-1 0-0 3, Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Barisic 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 11-13 66.
LOUISIANA TECH (11-4)
Crawford 5-11 3-4 15, Lofton 3-7 6-9 12, Archibald 5-10 7-8 22, Pemberton 4-10 0-0 9, Williams 3-7 1-2 9, Christon 2-2 0-0 6, Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Armstead 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 25-51 18-25 82.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 39-34. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 11-34 (Wallace 4-16, Ivy-Curry 2-3, Czumbel 2-4, Jackson 2-8, Alley 1-1, Barisic 0-2), Louisiana Tech 14-26 (Archibald 5-7, Christon 2-2, Armstead 2-3, Crawford 2-4, Williams 2-5, Pemberton 1-5). Rebounds_UTSA 28 (Wallace 7), Louisiana Tech 41 (Lofton 13). Assists_UTSA 9 (Parrish 4), Louisiana Tech 16 (Archibald, Williams 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 23, Louisiana Tech 18. A_1,200 (8,000).
