Louisville 70, Duke 65

DUKE (5-5)
Hurt 9-13 2-3 24, J.Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, Moore 4-10 0-0 9, Roach 0-3 0-0 0, Steward 4-8 4-4 13, Goldwire 2-5 0-0 5, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, Brakefield 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Tape 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 7-9 65.
LOUISVILLE (10-3)
Slazinski 1-3 1-2 4, Withers 5-6 3-5 13, D.Johnson 4-13 1-2 12, Jones 6-15 11-12 24, Davis 4-7 2-3 11, Williamson 3-5 0-0 6, Traynor 0-1 0-0 0, Minlend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 18-24 70.
Halftime_Louisville 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-25 (Hurt 4-5, Goldwire 1-3, Baker 1-4, Steward 1-4, Moore 1-5, J.Johnson 0-2, Roach 0-2), Louisville 6-16 (D.Johnson 3-8, Jones 1-2, Davis 1-3, Slazinski 1-3). Fouled Out_Hurt. Rebounds_Duke 25 (Hurt 8), Louisville 33 (D.Johnson 8). Assists_Duke 7 (Moore 3), Louisville 12 (D.Johnson, Jones 5). Total Fouls_Duke 23, Louisville 15. A_3,219 (22,090).
