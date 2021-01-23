On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lovan scores 32 to carry UAB past Rice 86-74

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:35 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan had a career-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds and five assists as UAB defeated Rice 86-74 on Saturday.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 18 points for UAB (12-2, 5-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quan Jackson added 10 points.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points for the Owls (10-6, 4-4). Riley Abercrombie added 15 points. Max Fiedler had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blazers also defeated Rice 78-68 on Friday.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support